Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Mumbai: Achal Bakeri, chairman and MD of Symphony Ltd, buys Rs 72.85 crore flat in Worli

Spread across 7,762 sq ft, the luxurious apartment in Tower B of Oberoi Realty’s Three Sixty West project comes with four parking spaces.

Achal Bakeri (Image source: Symphony Ltd website)

In a big-ticket real estate deal in Mumbai, Achal Bakeri, the chairman and managing director of Symphony Limited, an air cooler manufacturing company, has purchased a luxury apartment in upscale Worli for Rs 72.85 crore.

Spread across 7,762 sq ft, the luxurious apartment in Tower B of Oberoi Realty’s Three Sixty West project comes with four parking spaces. According to the documents accessed through Zapkey, a platform that aggregates publicly available property registration data, the high-value deal took place on September 27. The buyer has reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.37 crore.

The deal was carried out by the Achal Bakeri Family Trust and Achal Anil Bakeri, represented by Rupa Achal Bakeri. The property was sold by Oasis Realty Director Nikhil Ramesh Gowani.

Worli is situated in the heart of Mumbai city and is home to several business tycoons, politicians and celebrities. A large number of bookings have taken place in luxury properties in Worli, and Bandra’s Pali Hill area, recently, industry sources revealed.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 10:19:36 am
