Mumbai: Accused in fake call centre racket gets bail

AARTI SAXENA, the ninth accused arrested by the Mumbai crime branch last week in connection to a fake call centre racket, has been granted bail by the Esplanade court.

Advertising

Saxena, who had been on the run since last September, had last week surrendered before the court after her anticipatory bail application was rejected.

Following a tip-off, a crime branch team had reached the court and sought her custody. She was remanded to police custody till Monday and arrested.

“On Monday, she was sent to judicial custody and thereafter granted bail,” a police officer said.

Advertising

The crime branch had on September 7 last year raided a bogus call centre operating out of Andheri (West) and arrested eight persons. Fraudsters would make calls to US citizens, claiming to sell them anti-virus software and take money under various pretexts. Saxena was one of the owners of the call centre.

Following Saxena’s interrogation, the crime branch managed to track down a Jaguar car that she, along with another accused David Alfonso, had allegedly purchased from the proceeds of the crime. Police seized the car last Saturday.

“A man from Andheri contacted Alfonso and purchased the car for Rs 9 lakh,” the officer said, adding that the total number of arrests in the case were 10.