Mumbai accounts for over half of state’s new Covid-19 cases, BMC steps up measures

With more than half of the state’s new Covid-19 infections recorded from Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked civic officials to increase daily testing, ensure strict contact-tracing and keep a vigil in their respective administrative wards.

Currently, the daily testing is below 10,000 samples in the city. BMC has asked all the 24 ward officers to be alert. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health) said, “We have directed officials to increase testing, surveillance, contact tracing, strict implementation of home isolation protocol and booster dose to the eligible population.” The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the city stood at 9,514, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 168,08,907.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 162 new Covid 19 cases, out of which Mumbai accounted for 98. The city has recorded a sharp rise in daily cases since Monday when only 34 cases were recorded.

A day earlier on Tuesday, 84 cases were logged in the city. After the ebbing of the third wave, the last time city recorded 100 cases was on March 2.

Of the 9,514 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the daily test positivity rate stands at 1.03 per cent. After the third wave receded, the positivity rate had gone below 1 per cent on February 12, following which there was a downward trend in the city. The city currently has 415 active cases, stated BMC.

The civic body asked citizens to not panic and that the rise in cases was anticipated with the relaxation of Covid-19 norms. The civic body has urged citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and continue to wear masks as a precaution.

Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope said took a detailed review of the Covid situation in the state on Tuesday. Speaking to the reporters he said, “There is nothing to fear; the situation is under control…Masking is not mandatory now. However, senior citizens or people with comorbidities can take precautions by wearing masks in public places.”