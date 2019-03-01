Maharashtra Police chief retires: Accolades pour in from constabulary for ‘man of quiet efficiency’

Among the accolades that came the way of state police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar on his final working day on Thursday, most originated from the constabulary, whose welfare he is known to have prioritised throughout his career.

Few remember him as fondly though as Mumbai Police Constable Anand Sawant, who sent an SMS to Padsalgikar in April 2017, days after he and wife Bharti made the selfless decision of donating the corneas of their deceased son Satish. Padsalgikar, who as Commissioner, met constables every day, featured Sawant’s story of raising an epileptic and mentally challenged son for 26 years before his sudden death, in the police’s daily bulletin on May 3. In it, Padsalgikar held up Sawant’s action as a model for his colleagues to follow.

Padsalgikar will be remembered most for introducing the eight-hour shift at police stations soon after being appointed Commissioner in 2016. The following year, he added a visor cap to the constable’s headgear of a Gandhi topi. “Constables would keep one hand on top of their heads while on patrolling or bandobast to stop the topis flying off. Instead of replacing the headgear, which would be a long process, he just made an addition,” an IPS officer said.

His colleagues and subordinates also praised Padsalgikar’s personal touches. “He would walk into an officer’s chamber with a bouquet of flowers on their birthday,” revealed an officer.

For the constabulary, it was visits to homes of those injured in the line of duty which led them to feature his face as the display picture in many WhatsApp groups.

Field officers recalled Padsalgikar’s ability to balance the practical requirements of an operation along with its legal restrictions.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner M N Singh praised Padsalgikar as a man of quiet efficiency. “He always maintained a low but dignified profile, one of quiet efficiency. He brought intellectual and cultural thinking to the police force,” he said.