Mumbai: Accident near World Trade Centre kills 1; driver held for drink driving

A 36-YEAR-OLD man working with the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate died after he was allegedly run over by a speeding car near World Trade Center in Cuffe Parade. Police said that the arrested accused, identified as Mukesh Singh, was driving under the influence of alcohol and he allegedly rammed his employer’s car into three other pedestrians and a parked taxi, which left three more people injured.

The incident took place at 1.50pm on Tuesday.

Singh was recently appointed as a driver. “After dropping off his employer at Maker Chambers, the driver took the vehicle outside without informing him,” said an officer from Cuffe Parade police station. Singh then ran over a pedestrian identified as Asif Sheikh near gate number four of World Trade Center.

In a bid to escape, the driver started speeding and ran over two more pedestrians near gate number six of the World Trade Center.

The two injured are Nitesh Mandal and Sujoy Kumar Vishwas, who are employed as Assistant General Manager with Reserve Bank of India and Assistant Vice-President of SBI Capital, respectively.

After injuring the two pedestrians, he rammed into a taxi and the trailing cab went and ran over the senior clerk identified as Prasenjit Gautam Dhadse, who was walking ahead of the taxi. Dhadse was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Soon after the incident Singh was taken into custody and his medical examination revealed that he was driving under the influence of

alcohol,” said an officer.