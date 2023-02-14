Mumbai: Two dead in freak accident as construction materials fall from Four seasons residences in Worli

Two people died on Tuesday after stones that were being used as construction material fell on them from the 42nd floor of Four Seasons Private Residences in Worli. The two deceased are yet to be identified.

The incident took place just outside the Four Season’s restaurant at around 9.40 pm. The restaurant is located in the ground floor of the same building.

Following the incident, they were taken to Nair Hospital where they were declared dead. Two cars that were parked in the vicinity of the restaurant were also damaged in the incident.

The Mumbai Police is investigating by the case, said a civic official.