scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai: Two dead in freak accident as construction materials fall from Four seasons residences in Worli

Two cars that were parked in the vicinity of the restaurant were also damaged in the incident.

The two deceased are yet to be identified.
Listen to this article
Mumbai: Two dead in freak accident as construction materials fall from Four seasons residences in Worli
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two people died on Tuesday after stones that were being used as construction material fell on them from the 42nd floor of Four Seasons Private Residences in Worli. The two deceased are yet to be identified.

The incident took place just outside the Four Season’s restaurant at around 9.40 pm. The restaurant is located in the ground floor of the same building.

Following the incident, they were taken to Nair Hospital where they were declared dead. Two cars that were parked in the vicinity of the restaurant were also damaged in the incident.

More from Mumbai

The Mumbai Police is investigating by the case, said a civic official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 22:45 IST
Next Story

FIFA targets 2030 World Cup host vote in September next year, Club World Cup 2023 to take place in Saudi Arabia

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close