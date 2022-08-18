Daily passenger count on Mumbai AC train services crosses one lakh mark for the first time

The number of passengers travelling by air-conditioned (AC) local trains on the suburban Western line in Mumbai crossed the one lakh mark for the first time on August 16, said officials of the Western Railway Thursday.

According to officials, as many as 1,06,000 passengers used the AC trains on Tuesday on the 48 services that are operated on the Western line.

There has been an uptick in passengers commuting on the AC train service after fares were reduced by 50 per cent in May.

The previous highest number of daily passengers was on August 8 when 89,891 passengers had used the service followed by 85,231 on July 4. It was 6.61 lakh in April, 11.18 lakh in May, 13.44 lakh in June, 14.51 lakh in July and 8.40 lakh till mid-August.

There are 48 AC services on the Western line and 66 on the Central line.