scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Daily passenger count on Mumbai AC train services crosses one lakh mark for the first time

According to officials, as many as 1,06,000 passengers used the AC trains on Tuesday on the 48 services that are operated on the Western line.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 18, 2022 12:28:36 pm
There has been an uptick in passengers commuting on the AC train service after fares were reduced by 50 per cent (Express File Photo)

The number of passengers travelling by air-conditioned (AC) local trains on the suburban Western line in Mumbai crossed the one lakh mark for the first time on August 16, said officials of the Western Railway Thursday.

According to officials, as many as 1,06,000 passengers used the AC trains on Tuesday on the 48 services that are operated on the Western line.

There has been an uptick in passengers commuting on the AC train service after fares were reduced by 50 per cent in May.

The previous highest number of daily passengers was on August 8 when 89,891 passengers had used the service followed by 85,231 on July 4. It was 6.61 lakh in April, 11.18 lakh in May, 13.44 lakh in June, 14.51 lakh in July and 8.40 lakh till mid-August.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...
More from Mumbai

There are 48 AC services on the Western line and 66 on the Central line.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 12:28:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
The City in Cinema

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai

Weird, cool and edgy? These phones challenge conservative design schools in tech

Weird, cool and edgy? These phones challenge conservative design schools in tech

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement