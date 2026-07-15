Mumbai AC locals: Passengers can now deboard if cooling fails after Mulund scare

The Central Railway has revised its operating guidelines two days after a cooling system failure and locked doors onboard a crowded AC local train trapped passengers and hospitalised one, to allow commuters to disembark at the next station in case of an AC malfunction.

According to the revised guidelines, the passengers will be allowed to deboard at the next station if an AC malfunctions and the rake will be withdrawn from service, and sent for inspection and repairs.

The revised guideline has also been communicated to motormen, according to the Central Railway.

The move comes after the air-conditioning system of an 8.33 am Titwala-CSMT local developed a snag during a 15-minute halt at Platform 2 of Mulund station. At least three commuters complained of breathing issues, with one being rushed to a nearby hospital.