Mumbai: AC local trains to be introduced on Harbour line from December 1

The commuters traveling on the Harbour line between Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel will now be able to travel in comfort, as the Central Railway has decided to introduce 12 AC local train services on the Harbour line from December 1, 2021.

The 12 AC services will replace the existing non-AC local train services, said a railway official.

Notably, no AC train services will be available on Sundays and nominated holidays on the Harbour line.

At present, 10 AC local train services are available on the Central line between CSMT-Kalyan, 16 on the Trans-Harbour line and 20 such services are available on the Western line.

The Central Railway has also decided to implement a revised time-table for local trains on the Mumbai suburban network’s Harbour line, Trans-Harbour line and the Fourth Corridor from Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line from December 1, 2021.

An official said that all CSMT-Andheri local train services and Panvel-Andheri services will be extended to and from Goregaon station.

According to the officials, the total number of services from/to Goregaon will increase from 42 to 106 and the total number of services from/to Bandra will be 86, making it possible for commuters to seamlessly travel from Navi Mumbai and the Central line to the western suburbs.

The total number of services on the Harbour line will remain 614 and that on the Trans-Harbour line will remain 262. Further, the total number of suburban services in the Mumbai Division will continue to be 1,774.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, the general manager of the Central Railway, said, “The extension of Panvel-Andheri and CSMT-Andheri services to and from Goregaon will help passengers save time and travel seamlessly between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.”

The official said 44 services are currently available between the CSMT and Andheri and these will be extended to and from Goregaon.

At present, only 42 services are available between the CSMT and Goregaon.

Eighteen services presently available between Panvel and Andheri will be extended to and from Goregaon and two trains services currently running between the CSMT and Bandra will be extended to and from Goregaon.

Services originating from Mankhurd will now run from platform no. 2 instead of platform no. 3.

TBR-1 Belapur local leaving Thane at 10.40 hrs and TBR-3 Belapur local leaving Thane at 23.14 hrs will now run up to Panvel.

TIME-TABLE OF NEW AC LOCAL TRAINS ON HARBOUR LINE