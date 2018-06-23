Mumbai: AC local train suspended twice in two weeks, commuters complain

AC coaches of the local train in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) AC coaches of the local train in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

SIX SERVICES of the air-conditioned suburban local train were cancelled on Friday after commuters requested that the train be stopped when the air-conditioner (AC) of a coach stopped functioning. Many passengers complained of feeling suffocated inside the coach and asked that the train be halted. This is the second instance in less than a week that services of the AC local had to be suspended and the train withdrawn for maintenance.

The services were cancelled between 8.50 am and 5.50 pm. The service resumed from 5.54 pm from Churchgate station. Senior Western Railway (WR) officials said a cable fault inside the coach had led to the AC malfunctioning.

The single AC train makes 12 trips in a day. On its second trip from Borivali station starting 7.54 am, commuters sitting in the fourth coach from the motorman’s cabin complained that the AC was not working. “We started to feel suffocated. From Borivali till the next station Andheri, we waited for the AC to start working and tweeted to the authorities to redress the issue. Upon failing to receive any response, we pulled the alarm chain and the train stopped at Andheri,” said Prakash Kotian, a commuter in the AC local, who works as an accountant in Colaba.

Businessman Mayur Vaniya, who was also inside the coach where the AC malfunctioned, said: “We tried to inform the motorman but as he could not redress it immediately, we pulled the chain.”

The train completed its journey till Churchgate with commuters moving to other coaches where the AC was working. Last Friday, services of the train had to be suspended after the WR withdrew the rake for periodic maintenance. This had irked commuters who claimed they should have been informed about the change.

Uma Nabhar, who often takes the AC local, said: “If the local is not available once, we can understand. However, this should not become a repeated issue. This affects our schedule.”

Senior WR officials said the cable of the coach where the AC malfunctioned was not one of the items that underwent maintenance last week. “It was a rare issue, which has been addressed. This particular thing that caused the trouble in the AC local was not addressed in the maintenance of the local last week,” said Sanjay Mishra, the Divisional Railway Manager, WR.

He added a technical team was on board the train when the AC malfunctioned. “As they could not redress the error when the train was in motion, they tried to fix it at Andheri. After the train was taken back to Mahalaxmi yard, it was redressed and the train pressed into service again.”

Commuters on the AC local pay 1.2 times the first class suburban railway fare.

