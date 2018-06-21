Mumbai: AC local train fares between Virar and Churchgate set to increase from June 25

The first AC local train was introduced on December 25 last year. (Express photo By Ganesh Shirsekar/File) The first AC local train was introduced on December 25 last year. (Express photo By Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The fares of the Air-Conditioned (AC) train, operating between Virar and Churchgate, will increase from June 25. As per the Railway Board fare policy, journey tickets in the AC local train on the Western Railway (WR) will be 1.3 times the fare of the first-class compartment from next week.

While some feel that fare rise will do little to enhance the ridership, railway officials say the marginal increase in fare will not dent their commuter traffic. The present fares of the first AC local train, introduced on December 25 last year, was 1.2 times the fare of the first-class compartment of the local train. As an introductory offer for initial six months, the discount, offered to facilitate ridership in the local, ends on June 23.

So, a single journey ticket from Churchgate to Mumbai Central, which would cost Rs 60, will now be exceeded to Rs 65. The fares for weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets will accordingly escalate. “According to the Board’s policy, the fares of the AC local train will escalate from Monday. This was scheduled to happen,” a senior WR official said.

The local makes 12 trips in a day and ferries close to 1,300 passengers daily. While it continues to carry less than half of its carrying capacity, it receives a good number of passengers in peak hours. According to official records, the average daily earning of the AC local is Rs 6 lakh to the WR. As compared to a daily average earning of Rs 2 lakh in January, the earnings witnessed a rise.

“As the class of passengers using the AC local are less likely to be affected by the hike, we do not expect any effect on the ridership,” the official added.

Regular commuters of the AC local have asked for increase in the frequency of the service and stops. As the WR operates a single rake, they are unable to add services. Uma Nabhar, regular commuter of the AC local said, “The hike looks marginal. As my office commute time matches with the AC local, I may not mind paying the higher fares.”

According to the WR, maximum commuters of the AC local receive travel allowances from their companies. “While the hike may not affect present commuters, adding new ones could be a challenge. As car-owners are more likely to switch to the AC local, we do not expect any effect on getting new riders as well,” the railway official added.

“With 1.2 times the fares of the first class, it is receiving such a poor response, it is difficult to imagine the result when the fares increase. Priority for the railways must be to see if it is completely utilized. They must not treat AC as a luxury but a necessity,” said A V Shenoy, transport expert.

