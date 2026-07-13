Cooling failure in Mumbai AC local leaves commuters gasping during rush hour; one hospitalised

A cooling system failure on a Mumbai AC local train at Mulund left passengers gasping for breath during rush hour.

Passengers aboard a crowded AC local train struggled to breathe after a technical failure shut down the cooling system while the train remained halted at Mulund station during Monday morning’s peak rush, forcing one commuter to be hospitalised.

The incident occurred around 9.26 am, when the 8.33 am Titwala-CSMT AC local developed a fault in its air-conditioning system while standing at Platform 2 of Mulund station. The cooling system stopped working for nearly 15 minutes, causing temperatures inside the packed coaches to rise rapidly.

Unlike non-AC local trains, the doors of AC locals remain locked through an automatic door-closing system and cannot be opened manually by passengers. With the cooling system shut down, ventilation inside the coaches was severely affected, leaving commuters struggling to breathe.