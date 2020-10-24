Mumbai: AC local catches fire, no casualties reported

However, after the incident, 10 normal services were operated by the WR instead. (File)

A fire broke out in the power coach of an air-conditioned rake, while it was parked in a car shed at Mumbai Central, due to which the Western Railway could not operate any AC local train services on Friday. WR usually operates 10 AC train services daily.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on Thursday. “The fire left the control wiring and electrical cabinet damaged. However, the passenger area of the coach did not suffer any damage,” a WR spokesperson said. “Nobody was injured in the incident.

The rake that caught fire was a BHEL rake, and was a year old. The fire brigade was alerted about the incident, but the blaze was doused by car shed staff before a team arrived. “A short circuit might have triggered the fire,” the spokesperson said.

WR currently has five 12-coach AC local trains in its fleet. It started operating 10 special services of AC locals for emergency service staff members earlier this month. However, after the incident, 10 normal services were operated by the WR instead. A senior officer said AC services will resume from Saturday.

