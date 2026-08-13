Mumbai AC Local: 238 new trains to be made at 3 railway factories, first by 2027

Mumbai's AC local network will get 238 new trains built at three railway production units, with the first train expected to be ready by 2027.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 01:27 AM IST
Mumbai's AC local train network is set for a major expansion. (Image generated using AI)Mumbai's AC local train network is set for a major expansion. (Image generated using AI)
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Mumbai AC local trains: The Ministry of Railways has decided to manufacture 238 new AC local trains for Mumbai’s suburban network at three of its production units. The move is aimed at speeding up the process, as the earlier procurement plan was facing delays and could have taken until 2030. The national transporter had approved these 238 rakes, each with 12 coaches, under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-III and IIIA.

The trains were aimed at increasing passenger capacity and improving safety. They were also planned to have an automatic door-closing system. The project had been approved at a cost of Rs 19,293 crore.

Sharing a video on social media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 238 new AC local trains sanctioned for Mumbai will now be manufactured at three railway production units – Integral Coach Factory (ICF, Chennai), Rail Coach Factory (RCF, Kapurthala) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF, Raebareli). Under the new plan, the first new AC local train is expected to be ready by next year.

“Mumbai’s local trains are the lifeline of the city. The Government of India has sanctioned 238 AC local trains for the Mumbai suburban network. However, the procurement process was facing several challenges, with the entire process expected to continue until 2030. That timeline was not acceptable to us. Therefore, a new decision has been taken to manufacture these AC local trains at three railway production units – ICF, RCF and MCF. This will help ensure that the first new AC local train can be introduced by 2027,” the Union Minister said.

 

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A post shared by Ashwini Vaishnaw (@ashwini.vaishnaw)

Mumbai suburban train service

Currently, 3,234 local train services, including both AC and non-AC trains, are operated by Western Railway and Central Railway to cater to suburban passengers.

Western Railway operates 1,414 services, including 145 AC local services, while Central Railway operates 1,820 services, including 120 AC local services. Of these, 266 are 15-car local services, which provide more seating capacity and a more comfortable journey for passengers.

In a written statement in the Lok Sabha on July 22, 2026, the Railway Minister said that several projects have been sanctioned to improve rail connectivity and increase capacity in Mumbai’s suburban network. These include MUTP-I, costing Rs 4,502 crore; MUTP-II, costing Rs 8,087 crore; MUTP-III, costing Rs 10,947 crore; and MUTP-IIIA, costing Rs 33,690 crore.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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