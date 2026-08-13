Mumbai AC Local: 238 new trains to be made at 3 railway factories, first by 2027

Mumbai AC local trains: The Ministry of Railways has decided to manufacture 238 new AC local trains for Mumbai’s suburban network at three of its production units. The move is aimed at speeding up the process, as the earlier procurement plan was facing delays and could have taken until 2030. The national transporter had approved these 238 rakes, each with 12 coaches, under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-III and IIIA.
The trains were aimed at increasing passenger capacity and improving safety. They were also planned to have an automatic door-closing system. The project had been approved at a cost of Rs 19,293 crore.
“Mumbai’s local trains are the lifeline of the city. The Government of India has sanctioned 238 AC local trains for the Mumbai suburban network. However, the procurement process was facing several challenges, with the entire process expected to continue until 2030. That timeline was not acceptable to us. Therefore, a new decision has been taken to manufacture these AC local trains at three railway production units – ICF, RCF and MCF. This will help ensure that the first new AC local train can be introduced by 2027,” the Union Minister said.
In a written statement in the Lok Sabha on July 22, 2026, the Railway Minister said that several projects have been sanctioned to improve rail connectivity and increase capacity in Mumbai’s suburban network. These include MUTP-I, costing Rs 4,502 crore; MUTP-II, costing Rs 8,087 crore; MUTP-III, costing Rs 10,947 crore; and MUTP-IIIA, costing Rs 33,690 crore.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More