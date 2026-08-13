Mumbai AC Local: 238 new trains to be made at 3 railway factories, first by 2027

Mumbai AC local trains: The Ministry of Railways has decided to manufacture 238 new AC local trains for Mumbai’s suburban network at three of its production units. The move is aimed at speeding up the process, as the earlier procurement plan was facing delays and could have taken until 2030. The national transporter had approved these 238 rakes, each with 12 coaches, under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-III and IIIA.

The trains were aimed at increasing passenger capacity and improving safety. They were also planned to have an automatic door-closing system. The project had been approved at a cost of Rs 19,293 crore.