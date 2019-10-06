Facing flak, Aaditya says will declare Aarey as forest if voted to power

Under fire for not being physically present in solidarity with protesters against the tree felling at Aarey on Friday night or the whole of the next day, Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray said late Saturday that his party would ensure Aarey be declared a forest after coming to power in state.

“I am angry and feel sad. Never felt that MMRCL would steal the plot in such a manner. If they had guts after the court gave order in their favour, they should have done it in broad daylight. It is wrong to do such work by using so much police force treating it as PoK. We will not tolerate dadagiri on Mumbaikars,” he said while interacting with media during his campaign in Worli constituency.

Seeking to explain why Sena has not taken a more pro-active role to prevent the tree felling, he said: “Our hands are tied due to polls and code of conduct. But, when we return to power, we will ensure that Aarey is declared as forest,” said Aaditya.

Earlier, his message on the issue on Twitter had triggered angry responses, one of which said he should leave the comfort of his house and be seen alongside the protesters.

Aaditya, who is making his electoral debut as a candidate from Worli in the upcoming Assembly polls, has been facing criticism for the Sena’s inability to stop the proposal right at the beginning even though it controls the BMC and a senior party member is the state environment minister.

Sena has been particularly feeling the heat since Friday night when MMRCL began cutting the trees shortly after the Bombay High Court judgment in its favour.

Last month, Aaditya had demanded a probe against the consultants for the Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) line and funds spent on the consultants.

But neither Aaditya nor any of the Sena’s local elected representatives were seen at the protest in Aarey.

“It has led to creating a doubt on our stand,” said a Sena leader, but he also pointed that the HC had already dismissed the petitions filed by environmentalists challenging the tree cutting.

“We can’t do much as the Chief Minister is supporting the action. The issue could have been solved in some other way. It should have been taken up during the alliance talks with BJP. The tree cutting could have been deferred till Assembly polls get over. It would not have put Sena in a tight spot,” the leader added.

Gajanan Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena said the party had been opposed to the issue since the beginning and had also opposed the tree cutting in BMC. “What can one do when the HC dismissed the petitions of environmentalist opposing the tree cutting,” said Kiritikar, who is the local MP.

When asked about his absence at the protest, he said, “What purpose would that have served after the HC order?”