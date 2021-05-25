Mumbai: Aarey colony CEO, peon held for ‘accepting’ Rs 50,000 bribe

According to sources, there are many cow sheds in the colony and since they have been around since the 1950s, most are in a dilapidated condition.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Aarey Milk Colony and his office peon for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a resident in lieu of allowing him to carry out repair work at his house situated in the colony in Goregaon (East).

According to the complainant, earlier this month, he went to meet CEO Nathu Rathod at his office and was asked to meet his subordinate — a peon identified as Arwind Tribhuvam Tiwari (57). “After the complainant met Tiwari, he was asked to pay Rs 50,000 as bribe,” said an officer. Tiwari told the complainant that he would be collecting the money on the CEO’s behalf after which he approached the ACB office at Worli on May 14, the officer added.

Rathod also holds the additional charge of deputy commissioner of Worli Dairy.

On Monday, on the directions of the ACB officials, the complainant went to meet Tiwari to hand over the cash. The officials, who were present near the spot in civil attire, caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, they said. Rathod, too, was taken in custody.