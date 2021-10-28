Mumbai: AAP protests rising fuel prices with 2-wheelers mounted on hand-drawn carts

The Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party Thursday protested against rising fuel prices in the city and across India by placing two-wheelers on hand-drawn carts in Bandra West.

The party said it protested because fuel prices are so “ridiculously high” that they have had a spillover effect on all essentials like food grains, oils and vegetables. After the latest rise in fuel prices, petrol costs more than Rs 114 a litre and diesel costs more than Rs 105 a litre in the financial capital.

AAP’s Mumbai Working President Sumitra Shrivastav said, “The aam aadmi (common man) has found it difficult to survive, because fuel prices not only affect transports but also the prices of essential goods and services. Prices of all goods are rising by the minute and it is going to be the most expensive festive season for the people of Mumbai whose back has already been broken by the pandemic.”

She added, “The state and the Centre are both responsible for this as both keep increasing their taxes on fuel. If the state and the central government make a conscious decision to reduce taxes by 25 per cent each, the prices would be rational. The rising prices are a consequence of the government’s abject failure to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs being borne by the citizens.”