Mumbai: AAP protests fuel price hike, with a game of cricket

With petrol rates in Mumbai at Rs 100.72 per litre, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a demonstration against the rising fuel prices by playing a game of cricket outside the BJP office in Dadar East on Wednesday.
Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member and Mumbai in-charge, said, “With Modi as the opening batsman, and Amit Shah at the non-striker’s end, and with Ambani and Adani bowling; the match has already been fixed.
The ball is the Aam Aadmi, being tossed around under the power of crony capitalism, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in his own world.”
Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP National Joint Secretary, said, “This is a PR Sarkar (a government that runs on public relations), where perception matters more than content. Given that fuel prices have crossed the century mark, the Centre must be called out for refusing to provide any relief to the people of this country.”
