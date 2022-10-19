The AAP office in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) was allegedly attacked Tuesday night with the party’s city unit president Wednesday saying the Congress and BJP were behind it as they have been feeling threatened by its growth.

Parts of the AAP office have been damaged but no party worker was hurt in the attack. A formal complaint has been filed at the local police station.

Mumbai: AAP office attacked, party’s city president Preeti Sharma Menon blames Congress, BJP

(Video: AAP)https://t.co/zwbNSoPLSx pic.twitter.com/QJ1xsA43Mp — Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) October 19, 2022

“Both the Congress and BJP have jointly looted Mumbai. They are status quo beneficiaries and cannot stand the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP’s ranks are filled with anti-social elements. The Congress party is finished, the corrupt among them have joined the BJP and the good people that are left, are joining the Aam Aadmi Party,” said Preeti Sharma Menon.

#AAP Bandra East Party Office was attacked by the goons of BJP and Congress, Attacking us physically won’t help.. Try with some good work for the people and put up a fair fight. Such incidents only showcase your insecurities. #AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/3SjOAhyR0v — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) October 19, 2022

“The lumpen elements in both these parties have a free run. There is no leadership left in the Congress to even control the miscreants in their rank and file. We demand that the police take immediate cognizance of this hooliganism and take the strictest action possible,” she added.

The AAP has been growing from strength to strength in Mumbai and has seen a surge in support across the board. The party is poised to make a debut in the upcoming elections of the BMC.