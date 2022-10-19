scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Mumbai: AAP office attacked, party’s city president Preeti Sharma Menon blames Congress, BJP

Parts of the AAP office have been damaged but no party worker was hurt in the attack. A formal complaint has been filed at the local police station.

"We demand that the police take immediate cognizance of this hooliganism and take the strictest action possible,” party’s city unit president Preeti Sharma Menon said. (Image: AAP)

The AAP office in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) was allegedly attacked Tuesday night with the party’s city unit president Wednesday saying the Congress and BJP were behind it as they have been feeling threatened by its growth.

Parts of the AAP office have been damaged but no party worker was hurt in the attack. A formal complaint has been filed at the local police station.

“Both the Congress and BJP have jointly looted Mumbai. They are status quo beneficiaries and cannot stand the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP’s ranks are filled with anti-social elements. The Congress party is finished, the corrupt among them have joined the BJP and the good people that are left, are joining the Aam Aadmi Party,” said Preeti Sharma Menon.

“The lumpen elements in both these parties have a free run. There is no leadership left in the Congress to even control the miscreants in their rank and file. We demand that the police take immediate cognizance of this hooliganism and take the strictest action possible,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

The AAP has been growing from strength to strength in Mumbai and has seen a surge in support across the board. The party is poised to make a debut in the upcoming elections of the BMC.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 12:54:13 pm
Next Story

After PayCM, Congress launches SayCM campaign in Karnataka

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement