scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Govt’s assurance of Diwali kits a jumla: Mumbai unit of AAP

The Maharashtra government had announced they would issue Diwali kits to ration card holders in Maharashtra which includes rawa, chana dal, sugar and 1kg palm oil at Rs 100.

preeti sharma menonAam Aadmi Party’s Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon. (Photo: Preeti Sharma Menon/ Facebook)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to provide the needy of the state the aid promised in the form of Diwali kits via ration shops.

“At a time when the cost of living is increasing in the state and many agrarian families are facing the brunt of crop losses due to unseasonal rain, this jumla has hit the citizens hard,” said Aam Aadmi Party’s Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon.

The Maharashtra government had announced they would issue Diwali kits to ration card holders in Maharashtra which includes rawa, chana dal, sugar and 1kg palm oil at Rs 100. However, despite completing formalities, people are yet to receive the kits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
More from Mumbai

Inflation and corruption have not reduced but increased. If drastic measures are not taken on this, inflation will ruin the poor and the needy. But the government is busy buying and selling MLAs. They have money for MLAs but not for Diwali kits for the poor. Despite all their assurances, the kits have not reached those in need,” Menon said.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 06:36:03 pm
Next Story

We have plans for everyone, not just Suryakumar yadav : Babar Azam

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement