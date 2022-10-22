Govt’s assurance of Diwali kits a jumla: Mumbai unit of AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to provide the needy of the state the aid promised in the form of Diwali kits via ration shops.

“At a time when the cost of living is increasing in the state and many agrarian families are facing the brunt of crop losses due to unseasonal rain, this jumla has hit the citizens hard,” said Aam Aadmi Party’s Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon.

The Maharashtra government had announced they would issue Diwali kits to ration card holders in Maharashtra which includes rawa, chana dal, sugar and 1kg palm oil at Rs 100. However, despite completing formalities, people are yet to receive the kits.

“Inflation and corruption have not reduced but increased. If drastic measures are not taken on this, inflation will ruin the poor and the needy. But the government is busy buying and selling MLAs. They have money for MLAs but not for Diwali kits for the poor. Despite all their assurances, the kits have not reached those in need,” Menon said.