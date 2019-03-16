Mumbai: A day after, RPF, GRP personnel deployed to manage crowd

More than 60 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Government Railway Police (GRP) staff were deployed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday after one entry and exit point to the station was closed on account of the collapse of Himalaya bridge on Thursday.

Advertising

Following the mishap, pedestrians entered the station on Friday from its main entry points south of the broken bridge.

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said that in order to manage the crowd security personnel from RPF, GRP and CR’s commercial department were deployed at the railway station and passengers were advised to use the alternative entry and exit points during peak hours.

Railway doctors, paramedical staff, engineers and commercial staff were also on standby. “There was no hold up of railway traffic as the structure (Himalaya bridge) is outside railway premises,” he said.

Advertising

A senior CR official said that passengers were allowed to take the FOB on the Masjid-end and come down to platform 1 at CSMT to head towards Crawford Market. The exit on platform 1 was widened with two shutter gates being opened for passenger movement.

Nearly 1,774 services are run by CR daily. Of these nearly 1,100 services originate and terminate at the CSMT station.

Nearly 80 long distance trains terminate and originate from the station and 8 to 10 lakh people enter the CSMT station daily.