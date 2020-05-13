Mumbai: 93-year-old woman with comorbidities wins fight against Covid, back home

As she wheeled out of the hospital on April 28, after a week and a half, the staffers applauded her will and strength. (Representational) As she wheeled out of the hospital on April 28, after a week and a half, the staffers applauded her will and strength. (Representational)

In a rare case, a 93-year-old Mazgaon resident recently won the battle against Covid-19 despite her co-morbidities. The woman, admitted to Saifee hospital on April 17, was suffering from hypertension and weakness when she had tested positive.

As she wheeled out of the hospital on April 28, after a week and a half, the staffers applauded her will and strength. Now fully recovered, the woman said she wants her example to demonstrate the importance of following guidelines and cooperating fully with the doctors and the staff attending to patients.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the most common comorbidities among patients hospitalised with Covid-19 are hypertension, obesity and diabetes. However, this didn’t deter the elderly woman. “What helped me get through the illness was faith and inner strength. I am thankful to the entire team of doctors, nurses and support staff for their kindness, compassion and efficiency,” she said. “With proper treatment and care at Saifee’s Covid-19 facility, the patient was discharged hale and healthy. At her home, she is still following the post-recovery course as a precaution,” said the hospital in a statement.

Dr Vernon Desa, Director (Medical Governance and Clinical Compliance) at Saifee Hospital said, “It is a tough time for many and to see her leaving the hospital after recovery motivated our staff and boost their moral to perform their duties more diligently. We hope her story gives some hope to other patients and urge them to fight back even harder.”

