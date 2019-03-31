Mumbai: 92-year-old killed in accident, 1 held

A 92-year-old man was killed after he was knocked down by a two-wheeler in Vikhroli (east) on Friday afternoon. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Tukaram Gaikwad — a resident of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli and the father of a policeman — was walking on the road nearby his residence when the two-wheeler hit him.

The two-wheeler rider, identified as Apurva Kamble (19), who is son of a police officer, has been arrested.

A police officer said the accused has claimed his bike’s brakes failed and he lost control of the vehicle. Kamble and the deceased lived in police quarters and knew each other, said police.

Gaikwad had left his residence to take a walk when the accident took place around 1.15 pm. Police have registered a case against Kamble under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence), along with Section 184 (driving dangerously) under the Motor Vehicles Act.