Mumbai: 92 pet owners fined for not carrying poop scoopers

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) penalised 92 pet owners since December 4 and collected fines totalling Rs 46,000 from them for not carrying a poop-scooper, reveals BMC data.

Most number of fines (24) were imposed in H-West ward (Bandra, Khar Road) amounting to Rs 12,000. In D ward (Grant Road, Malabar Hill), 21 pet owners including repeat offenders were penalised, fines of Rs 12,500 were collected from them.

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta had directed the Solid Waste Management(SWM) department officials in a review meet on December 4 to start a drive against owners who let pets defecate on footpaths and roads. “The BMC has said owners must carry a scooper to clean-up their pet’s faeces. Penalty of Rs 500 will be levied if anyone violates norms,” said an SWM official.

Initially, the civic body had started the drive in south Mumbai, in localities including Malabar Hill, Marine Drive, Pedder Road, among others. Littering by pets is an offence inviting penalty, as per SWM rules.

“After BMC’s drive, owners have started carrying a scooper while walking their pets. The drive will continue for some more days,” said a senior official from the SWM department.