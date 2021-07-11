Mumbai: 90% reclamation work for coastal road project complete, says BMC

The site of the coastal road project in Mumbai. (Express)

AROUND 90 per cent of the reclamation works for the Coastal Road has been completed, BMC officials have said. The road will extend the coast up to 100 meters inside the sea.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to reclaim 111-hectare area in the Arabian Sea which is 12 times the size of Oval Maidan at Mumbai’s Churchgate.

Of the 111-hectare land reclamation required for the project so far, the civic body has completed about 100 hectares.

The 10.58-km Coastal Road being built for Rs 12,721 crore is expected to be ready by the end of 2023. The road will begin at the Marine Drive to the South end of Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL). The project, consisting of a tunnel, a road, and an interchange, aims to connect south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Worli-Bandra Sea Link through a high-speed corridor.

‘Mavala’ — the Tunnel Boring Machine has completed digging 500 meters of the Coastal Road tunnel. The TBM, with its diameter of 12.19-meters, is said to be the country’s biggest road tunnel boring machine. It weighs 2,300 tonnes and is 80-meters long.

It is digging on an average of 8-10 meters per day and around 20 meters below the ground at the Priyadarshini park site.

The country’s first undersea tunnel is a set of twin tunnels one for each carriageway. The length of each is 2.07 km from Priyadarshini park to Chotti Chowpatty at Marine drive, close to the landmark Chowpatty beach at Girgaon.