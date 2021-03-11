Mumbai: 90% of new Covid-19 patients in past 2 months from highrises, 10% from slums

Currently, there are 21 active containment zones (slums and chawls) and 2,762 building floors, with 4,183 patients, have been sealed in the city. (Representational/AP)

As many as 90 per cent of new Covid-19 patients in the past two months are from highrise buildings, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Data released from the BMC shows that in January and February, at least 23,002 new Covid-19 patients were found of which 90 per cent were from highrise buildings and the rest from slums.

The doubling rate has come down to 219 days and weekly growth rate is 0.32 per cent. Currently, there are 21 active containment zones (slums and chawls) and 2,762 building floors, with 4,183 patients, have been sealed in the city. As per revised protocols, more than five Covid-19 cases on a floor will lead to sealing of that floor. So far, 3.35 lakh cases have been recorded in Mumbai since the pandemic began.

“We are taking strict action against people who are not wearing face masks. Also, an FIR was filed against those who were found roaming outside despite being Covid-19 positive. Housing societies are being more negligent. Cases are more in buildings since they are not following Covid-19 guidelines,” said a BMC official on Wednesday. The civic body has also started testing hawkers, newspaper vendors and shopkeepers.

According to BMC data, 34 sealed buildings are in K-west ward (Andheri west), 30 in R-south (Kandivali) and 26 in M-west (Chembur) as well as S ward (Bhandup). As per data, there are 214 sealed buildings in 24 administrative wards as on March 9.

On January 2, the city’s doubling rate was 361 days and weekly growth rate was 0.21 per cent. Earlier, a team from the central government had visited Chembur, Ghatkopar and Mulund to take a stock of the situation in these areas.