Mumbai: 9-year-old Andheri boy dies after getting entangled in homemade swing

A 9-year-old boy from a slum pocket in Andheri (west) died due to asphyxiation after getting entangled in a homemade swing on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at around 5 pm in Gaondevi Dongar on Cama road. The deceased Ismail Aagha stayed in a one-plus-two-storey structure in a joint family.

Ismail’s family, consisting of his parents and three siblings, stayed on the top floor. The family had made a partition in their room to divide it into a hall and bedroom.

While the boy was playing on the swing made of a string in the hall, his mother was asleep on the other side of the room. The father was out for work and his siblings were playing in other rooms on the first floor and ground floor, said the police.

The boy’s sister came upstairs and saw him entangled in the swing and woke up his mother. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on admission.

A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is on to ensure there is no foul play.