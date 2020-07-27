Mumbai: 9 from Dharavi donate plasma at Sion hospital

BMC screening camp for recovered patients started in Dharavi on July 23. (Express photo) BMC screening camp for recovered patients started in Dharavi on July 23. (Express photo)

Nine former Covid-19 patients from Dharavi donated plasma at Sion Hospital’s blood bank on Sunday.

They were the first batch of recovered patients who were identified as being fit to donate plasma during a first-of-its-kind screening camp in progress in Dharavi.

Four days after conducting the screening camp for recovered patients who live in Dharavi, BMC has identified 40 people as eligible for plasma donation. As many as 160 recovered patients had turned up for screening at the camp that started on July 23.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to launch a plasma donation programme on July 27, his birthday. Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South Central, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, said: “On the occasion of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday, many corona survivors and warriors will be donating their plasma on July 27.”

BMC has also began its awareness drive for plasma donation across the city. Civic hospitals, along with volunteers working at the 24 administrative wards, are counselling patients during treatment and arranging transportation for willing donors.

On Friday, the first batch Covid-19 patients to be discharged from Malad West had donated plasma at KEM hospital.

Dharavi, the 2,400-sq km slum sprawl, has witnessed a steady decline in the number of new cases in June.

On Sunday, two new cases were recorded. There are 113 active cases in Dharavi, which had reported 2,531 cases till now.

