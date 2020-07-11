Mumbai: 9 DCPs reshuffled in new transfer order

An official said, “There were discussions held on the transfer order issued earlier. (File) An official said, “There were discussions held on the transfer order issued earlier. (File)

DAYS AFTER the internal reshuffle order of 10 DCPs was revoked and alliance partners of the state’s ruling coalition met to resolve their differences over the issue, a fresh order transferring nine DCPs was passed Friday.

DCP (zone 1) Sangramsingh Nishandar, who was moved in the earlier order, issued on July 2 by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, remains where he was.

As per the latest transfer orders that were agreed upon by all the alliance partners, DCP (zone VII) Paramjit Singh Dahiya, who as per the earlier transfer order was named DCP (zone 1), was posted as DCP (zone III) as per the latest order.

The post of DCP (zone III) had been vacant after Abhinash Kumar, who held the charge earlier, went on central deputation last month.

The second vacant post, that of DCP (zone V) Niyati Thakkar-Dave, who also went on central deputation, has now been handed over to DCP (operations) Pranaya Ashok. This is in keeping with the July 2 order issued by the Commissioner.

Among major changes from the previous transfer order is that of DCP (zone XI) Mohan Dahikar who had been transferred to the Crime Branch earlier. As per the latest order, he has been moved to Local Arms (IV), a non-executive post.

Nandkumar Thakur has been moved to the Mumbai Crime Branch instead.

Apart from this, the other internal transfers done in the July 2 order were accepted. Those include Dr Rashmi Karandikar, who was transferred as DCP (cyber), while Vishal Thakur, who was holding that charge, has now been sent to Zone XI. Ganesh Shinde will replace Karandikar as the DCP (port zone). DCP (Crime Branch) Shahaji Umap too moved to Special Branch-I as per the previous transfer order.

An official said, “There were discussions held on the transfer order issued earlier. Apart from a few minor changes, majority of the transfers in the order were accepted.”

The official added that it was also agreed upon that when it came to Mumbai, everyone from the CM to the Home Minister was to be taken on board before an order was issued by the Commissioner.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also held a meeting at Varsha bungalow on Friday evening. Sources said Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh were also present at the meeting. After the transfers of the nine DCPs in Mumbai, the reshuffle of IPS officers at the state level may happen soon, said sources.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd