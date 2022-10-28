Mumbai: 86-year-old woman on way to temple to feed cows among 3 killed in road accidents

A 40-year-old man returning home after celebrating Bhav Bhij, an 86-year-old woman going to a temple to feed cows and a 31-year-old woman on a picnic with her family were killed in separate road accidents in Mumbai over two days.

Kashinath Mhaske, of Chakala in Andheri (east), was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Wednesday while crossing the northbound stretch of the western express highway near the Centaur Hotel in Vile Parle (east). He was returning home after meeting his brother and sister for Bhav Bhij. The motorcyclist fled the spot, and Mhaske died around 3am on Thursday at the Cooper Hospital. The Vile Parle police have booked the unknown motorcyclist for death due to negligence.

Also on Wednesday, Ambaben Shah (86), who lived alone in Borivali (west), was run over by a truck near a temple that she used to visit to feed cows. The accident took place around 7.30am when she crossed the Yoginagar road. She was rushed first to the Lotus Hospital then to Shatabdi hospital, where she was declared dead on admission. Her 68-year-old daughter, who lives nearby, was informed and a case was registered by the MHB Colony police against the truck driver.

The third accident took place on Tuesday when Jyoti Kanojia, who ran a laundry business, was on her way to a resort in Naigaon for a family get-together. Jyoti and her 11-year-old daughter were riding pillion on an Activa scooter driven by her husband, Biharilal. Around 9.30 am, as the Activa neared Ganpati Patil Nagar on the new link road in Borivali (west), a speeding truck suddenly came from the right side. “I maintained a distance from the truck, but suddenly a two-wheeler came in front of me from the side lane. To avoid a collision, I applied brakes but my scooter slipped,” Biharilal told The Indian Express. Their 13-year-old son was with his brother in another vehicle.

While Biharilal and his daughter fell with the scooter, Jyoti fell under the rear wheels of the truck. She was taken first to the Lotus Hospital then to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared dead on admission. The truck driver has been booked by the MHB Colony police for death due to negligence.