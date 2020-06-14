Mumbai: 84-yr-old dead, police say suicide

“She used to stay with the couple. The daughter died from cancer three months ago. Since then she had been staying with her son-in-law. Her two grandchildren are married,” said an officer. (Representational) “She used to stay with the couple. The daughter died from cancer three months ago. Since then she had been staying with her son-in-law. Her two grandchildren are married,” said an officer. (Representational)

An 84-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her 12th floor home at a high-rise in Kandivali on Sunday.

The deceased, Padmawati Dhanak, left behind a suicide note written in Gujarati, in which she said that she was ending her life, as she had been upset since losing her daughter three months ago, police said.

Dhanak stayed with her son-in-law at Pranik Garden Tower in Kandivali. “She used to stay with the couple. The daughter died from cancer three months ago. Since then she had been staying with her son-in-law. Her two grandchildren are married,” said an officer.

Around 5.45 pm, when the son-in-law went for a walk, the woman allegedly leaped to death.

Inspector Ravi Adane from Kandivali police station said, “Her neighbours heard her scream when she jumped from the 12th floor. They informed the police control room.”

“In the suicide note, she has written that since she lost her daughter, she has had no reason to live. She also said that she was tired of being ill,” he added.

Kandivali police has registered a case as an accidental death report. Statements of the son-in-law and other family members are being recorded.

