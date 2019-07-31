MUMBAI: 82.51 per cent water stock in seven lakes

THE SEVEN lakes that supply water to the city are at 82.51 per cent of their capacity, containing 11,94,208 million litres of water as of Tuesday morning.

Advertising

In the last 24 hours, the seven lakes have received heavy rainfall, ranging from 70 mm to 114 mm. Last year, on the same day, the water stock in lakes stood at 83.43 per cent.

While Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes are located in Thane and Nashik districts, Tulsi and Vihar lakes are situated at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, within the city limits.

In all, these lakes can store 14.47 lakh million litres of water. Mumbai requires 4,200 million litres of water daily (MLD), of which the BMC supplies 3,800 MLD. Three of the seven lakes have already overflown, while Vihar lake is close to the danger mark.

The BMC standing committee, on July 20, had revoked the 10 per cent water cut that Mumbai was reeling under since November 15, 2018. The water cut, along with a 15 per cent cut in supply timings, was imposed when the stock stood at 76 per cent at the lakes last year. The civic body had then announced that the cut would remain in place till the 2019 monsoon.