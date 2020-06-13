Mumbai: 80-yr-old held for sexual assault of minors

The two girls have been sent for medical examination. (Representational) The two girls have been sent for medical examination. (Representational)

An 80-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in Mumbai. A case was registered after the mother of the two girls – aged 12 and 7 years – approached the V B Nagar police.

The police said while the accused stayed at a shanty, the victims stayed nearby. “The accused stayed with his family but just days before the lockdown was imposed, he had sent his family back to his native place in Uttar Pradesh… In the meantime, the victim’s family was helping him with food and tea,” said an officer.

The food would be handed to the accused by any of the six daughters of the complainant. On Thursday, the two sisters went to the man’s shanty to give him tea.

“One of their neighbours happened to see the two girls naked inside the shanty of the senior citizen. The neighbour confronted the accused and raised an alarm for help,” said the officer. The locals residents went on to inform police, which brought the accused to the police station.

“The mother reached the police station after sometime, following which a case was registered under IPC sections and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act,” said the officer. The two girls have been sent for medical examination.

