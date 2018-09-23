Mumbai: 8 persons held for robbing businessman

Naushad Shaikh, was returning to Sangamner, in Ahmednagar district, after collecting payment from his partner in Dongri, South Mumbai. (Representational image) Naushad Shaikh, was returning to Sangamner, in Ahmednagar district, after collecting payment from his partner in Dongri, South Mumbai. (Representational image)

Eight members of a gang that allegedly stole Rs 4.4 lakh from a businessman on the Mumbra Bypass earlier this month were held in Karnataka by the Thane Police Crime Branch on Tuesday.

On September 11, the complainant, Naushad Shaikh, was returning to Sangamner, in Ahmednagar district, after collecting a payment of Rs 4.42 lakh for the delivery of goods from his partner in Dongri, South Mumbai.

He was accosted near the Kharegaon toll plaza on the Mumbra Bypass by 7-8 men who suddenly stopped their car in front of Shaikh’s Maruti Swift Dzire.

Shaikh said that the men assaulted him and fled with the cash and his mobile phone.

After Shaikh managed to approach the police, a case was lodged against unknown men for robbery and causing hurt.

The Thane Police Crime Branch first identified and caught the complainant’s friend, Owais Shaikh, who they claim had tipped off his accomplices about him carrying a large amount of cash.

“The accused laid in wait for the complainant and accosted him on Mumbra Bypass. They then fled to Gulbarga in Karnataka,” said Deepak Devraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime.

The police received information that the men were staying at a mosque in Gulbarga town and found their getaway car parked outside a lodge nearby. Devraj said that the officers laid in wait and with the help of the local police, arrested the men who approached the car. The police arrested Abu Faisal Ansari (22), Mozam Shaikh (24), Firoz Akbar Sayyad (24) and Sayyad Wajid Musa (30), who allegedly attempted to flee in the car.

Following a raid at the lodge, the police also caught Wahid Shaikh (22), Mohammad Hussain Shaikh (33) and Mohammad Shakir Shaikh (40).

Another accused, Akbar Shaukat Shaikh is wanted, the police said. Devraj said that of the stolen cash, Rs 35,000 was recovered from the accused.

“We bought the accused to the city on Wednesday, produced them in court and have got their custody until September 25,” Devraj said.

