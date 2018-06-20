Mumbai: 8 held for ‘robbing’ Rs 1.13 cr from courier company

8 held for robbing South Mumbai courier company (Representational photo) 8 held for robbing South Mumbai courier company (Representational photo)

The Mumbai Police has arrested eight men for allegedly robbing a courier company in south Mumbai. The police said the alleged robbers used chloroform to knock down the labourers and after tying them, they fled with Rs 1.13 crore. According to police officers, the incident took place on May 29, after which the case was registered with the LT Marg police station.

An officer from the police station said, “In the hunt for leads, we started interrogating the labourers employed with the courier company. Ripan Patel, an employee, confessed to the crime and revealed that he hatched the plan with his friend Bhavik Panchal.” Following Patel’ revelation, Panchal was nabbed from his Ahmedabad residence. Panchal claimed that they contacted an active “robbers’ gang” to execute the plan.

“The duo hired six robbers. While planning, the masterminds agreed to share 60 per cent of the stolen property with the robbers, with 40 per cent being shared between Patel and Panchal,” said an officer. The police located the remaining six accused. Sanjay alias Santosh Chauhan, Jigar Patel, Narendra Jaddon were arrested from a five star hotel in Goa, said police. The remaining accused, Deepak Bhadoria, was nabbed from Agra while Kallu Sharma and Pankaj Prajapathi were arrested from Ahmadabad.

The police said the gang had been planning since last two months. “The six accused fled with the cash. The mastermind tried contacting the six but they switched off their cellphones and fled without handing them their 40 per cent cut,” said an officer.

The police have recovered Rs 92 lakh from the eight accused so far. The police said that the eight have been booked under relevant sections of robbery, trespassing and criminal conspiracy. They have been remanded in police custody, said police.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App