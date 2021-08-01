Mumbai: 8 booked for using fake documents to obtain visas

The FIRs were registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Shivkumar Jadhav of the immigration wing of the Mumbai Police.

The Marine Drive police on Friday registered six FIRs of cheating and forgery against eight residents of Gujarat and Punjab for allegedly submitting fake documents at the German Consulate to obtain visas.

The police said that the eight accused had applied for tourist, business and seamen visas but when officials at the German Consulate found something amiss, the matter was reported to the police. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Shivkumar Jadhav of the immigration wing of the Mumbai Police.

The police said the accused had applied for visas to travel to Germany by submitting forged passports and other documents. During scrutiny, officials at the Consulate realised that the documents were forged, following which the matter was reported to the immigration department of the Mumbai airport.

“They verified the complaint and found that fake entries have been made in the passports,” said an officer. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Surjeet Singh Sukhdev Singh and Basant Sukhdev Singh from Punjab as well as Mahendra Kumar Randreriya, Daksha Randreriya, Shoeb Mujawar, Manav Randreriya and Quadir Samsudino from Gujarat.