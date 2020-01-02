Mumbai: 778 booked for drink-driving on new year’s eve

According to police there had been a steady decline in drink-driving cases on new year’s eve since 2017. (Representational) According to police there had been a steady decline in drink-driving cases on new year’s eve since 2017. (Representational)

Mumbai Police booked 778 motorists reportedly for driving in inebriated state on New Year’s Eve. A bulk of the people caught and fined at checkpoints were two-wheeler riders, police said.

Till 6 am Wednesday, traffic police had checked 5,338 motorists across the city. Nearly 40,00 police personnel were deployed Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to monitor celebrations. As many as 2,405 traffic police personnel manned nakabandis at all major roads to check rash and drink-driving.

Of the motorists fined, 578 were two-wheeler riders and 200 car drivers, police said. A bulk of 58 drink-driving cases were reported from the northern suburb of Dahisar alone, they added.

According to police there had been a steady decline in drink-driving cases on new year’s eve since 2017. Traffic police had caught and booked 455 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2019, down from 615 cases in 2018 and 567 in 2017.

Last year, the traffic police had attributed the decrease to increased police presence on the streets in the days leading up to new year’s eve, and increased awareness on the part of citizens.

Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) attributed Wednesday’s increase in cases to increased enforcement. “This year, we increased the number of traffic checkpoints to 182 and deployed 238 breathalysers. We did not have a single accident yesterday due to widespread checking and awareness drives,” he said, adding that increased drink-driving checks were put in force from December 26 onwards.

For the first time, traffic police also fitted personnel with body cameras at 100 locations. “We did not record any incidents of conflict with citizens at any of these locations,” Pandey added.

In addition, police also booked 601 motorists for jumping traffic signals, 241 for speeding and 258 for triple riding on two-wheelers, Pandey added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App