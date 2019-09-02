Mumbai: 77-year-old man run over by autorickshaw

Toggle Menu
D’Souza, who suffered severe head injuries, passed away on early Sunday morning. The D N Nagar police station booked Sayyad with rash driving and causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code.

The auto driver, Amin Sayyad, rushed an injured D’Souza to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, police said. (Picture for representation)

A 77-year-old man died on Sunday after he was run over by an autorickshaw on Saturday in Andheri West. The victim, identified as Anthony D’Souza, was crossing J P Road while on his way to a bank.

The auto driver, Amin Sayyad, rushed an injured D’Souza to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, police said.

