Mumbai: 77-year-old man run over by autorickshaw

A 77-year-old man died on Sunday after he was run over by an autorickshaw on Saturday in Andheri West. The victim, identified as Anthony D’Souza, was crossing J P Road while on his way to a bank.

Advertising

The auto driver, Amin Sayyad, rushed an injured D’Souza to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, police said.

D’Souza, who suffered severe head injuries, passed away on early Sunday morning. The D N Nagar police station booked Sayyad with rash driving and causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code.