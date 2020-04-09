Mumbai: 76-year-old woman dies of COVID-19, third victim from Dharavi

A member of MCGM medical staff takes swab from the mouth of a resident for testing him for coronavirus at Dharavi slum. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) A member of MCGM medical staff takes swab from the mouth of a resident for testing him for coronavirus at Dharavi slum. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

A 76-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted in KEM Hospital, died on Thursday, the third death from the area. In the last eight days, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the area has touched 14.

After the death of the 76-year-old woman, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the process of contact-tracing. With the latest death, the number of containment zones in Dharavi is nine now.

In addition to the nine containment zones, the BMC on Thursday banned vegetable and fruit markets, as well as hawkers on an additional 10 roads in Dharavi. The civic body will ensure door-to-door supply of essentials in these areas. The BMC said that till April 8, it distributed 30,250 food packets and 9,000 grocery packets in Dharavi’s containment zones.

The first case from the area was recorded on April 1. A 56-year-old garment shopowner, who had hosted Tablighi Jamaat members in a flat owned by him in his housing complex, had tested positive and died on April 1.

Fearing community transmission in the city’s largest slum, the BMC has started organising health camps in various areas and appealed to private doctors for help. In the last one week, around 3,250 people from various slum pockets, where positive cases have been reported, have been ordered into home quarantine to contain the spread.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Thursday clarified that a video posted on social media of Dharavi’s 90 feet road, which shows a serpentine queue for food packets, was shot before the lockdown. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar tweeted, “This is an old video. BMC is responsible enough to distribute food/grocery in decentralised way of practising social distancing.”

Shops, vegetable vendors banned

Ward D: 53 COVID-19 cases as of April 8

In order to control crowding in Ward D, which has the third highest coronavirus positive cases in the city, hawkers selling vegetables and fruits have been banned from roads and footpaths till April 14. However, supermarkets, shops selling essential items, municipal markets will stay open.

Ward G/S: 184 COVID-19 cases as of April 8, the highest

There are 18 containment zones in Ward G/S, where all types of movement, activities and shops have been closed till further orders.

Ward G/North (includes Dharavi)

BMC on Thursday banned vegetable and fruit markets, as well as hawkers in nine containment zones and on an additional 10 roads in Dharavi during the lockdown.

