Mumbai: 75-year-old duped of nearly Rs 1 lakh while buying liquor online; cops recover money

The Khar police recovered Rs 98,383 of a 75-year-old man from Khar (west) who was tricked into transferring the money by a cyber-fraudster who impersonated a wine shop employee on phone.

According to Khar police, on August 28, the victim wanted to have liquor and looked up vendors online. He called on one of the numbers he got online. A fraudster impersonating a wine shop employee asked him to reveal his card details on the pretext of taking an advanced payment and transferred Rs 98,383.

“The incident took place around 11.30 pm and the victim approached us the next day. We quickly got in touch with the nodal officer of the e-wallet where the money was transferred and froze the account. We have recovered the money,” said sub-inspector Netra Mule a cyber officer at the police station.