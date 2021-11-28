Mumbai: 74-year-old actor tries to order liquor online, duped of Rs 3 lakh

A 74-year-old actor, who has worked in popular Hindi TV shows, has been allegedly duped of Rs 3 lakh by a cyber fraudster impersonating as a wine shop employee.

As per the complaint lodged by the actor with the Shivaji Park police station, she was to throw a party for her nephew who was getting married in Pune. She wanted to give him a bottle of Amrut whiskey as a gift. “I went on Google to find numbers of wine shops and got two mobile numbers,” she told the police.

She called on the number and paid Rs 4,800 for the whiskey but did not get the delivery. She called on the number again and asked for a refund. But the fraudster told her that for any refund, one had to compulsorily register online with the wine shop as per government rules.

He took her debit card details and generated a one-time password (OTP) which was received by the actor. Soon after she had shared the OTP, thinking it was part of the refund process, multiple transactions took place and money was transferred from her account.

The fraudster then said there was some issue with her debit card and asked her to give details of her credit card. The actor shared the details and also the OTP after which more transactions took place. In all, she lost Rs 3.05 lakh. The woman told police that she called the accused multiple

times but he did not pick up and later switched his phone off.