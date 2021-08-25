Mumbai: 73-year-old calls his bank’s ‘customer care’, duped of Rs 1.25 lakh

A 73-year-old retired man from Wadala was duped of Rs 1.25 lakh by a fraudster who impersonated as his bank’s customer care executive.

The senior citizen had called on a fraudulent number online while searching for his bank’s customer care number. On the pretext of solving his problem, the accused tricked the senior citizen into revealing his bank details and transferred Rs 1.25 lakh from his bank account.

The incident took place on August 21. The complainant told the Wadala TT police that he has an old account with the Axis bank and had forgotten his ATM card’s pin number and wanted to retrieve it. He went on Google and searched for Axis bank’s customer care number.

The fraudster stole the complainant’s banking details using a remote access mobile application and withdrew Rs 1.25 lakh in five transactions. The complainant immediately called his bank and asked them to freeze his account.