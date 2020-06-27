Mumbai: 72-year-old tests positive for Covid-19, two days after he died at care centre

The deceased’s family have alleged negligence on part of the BMC stating that the man was not tested immediately. The deceased’s family have alleged negligence on part of the BMC stating that the man was not tested immediately.

Two days after his body was found in one of the bathrooms at a Covid care centre in Mumbai, the 72-year-old man tested positive for novel coronavirus Friday.

The deceased’s family have alleged negligence on part of the BMC stating that the man was not tested immediately. In response, the BMC said it followed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines on testing a high-risk contact after five days of exposure. Since the man had not completed five days, his test was pending.

The patient had died within a day of getting admitted at the centre.

The 72-year-old, a resident of Gangawadi in Ghatkopar West, was shifted to a Covid care centre on June 23, two days after his neighbour passed away due to Covid-19.

The BMC shifted three families, including his, from Shantabhuvan chawl to Azad Nagar covid centre on June 23. A BMC official said two of the three families initially resisted against moving to quarantine centres and had to be persuaded using police force.

The 72-year-old was moved along with his wife, daughter and son. His oxygen level was 97 then, within normal range. On June 24 he suffered weakness and was administered medication by a doctor and referred to Rajawadi hospital. Officials allege the family refused to go to the hospital, and the same night, the patient died.

The family members later protested at the hospital, demanding a port-mortem of the patient. As post-mortem of Covid suspects aren’t undertaken, the doctors collected his swab samples which tested positive.

“MCGM administration has not committed any negligence while carrying out the entire proceedings. The death of the senior citizen is an unfortunate event,” the BMC said in a statement.

