Mumbai: 72-year-old loses Rs 4 lakh pension savings to cyber fraud

A 72-year-old retired man was duped of Rs 4 lakh in an online cyber fraud where the fraudster posed as an executive from a mobile network service provider and stole his banking details which were used to transfer money from his account.

The senior citizen approached the Mahim police station and registered an FIR on August 4.

On 25 July, the complainant received a text message on his mobile that was sent by the fraudster posing as an executive from Vodafone. The text message said that he has not updated his KYC information and his mobile network will be disconnected in 24 hours. The message also gave a mobile number asking him to contact them to resolve the issue.

The 72-year-old called the number and on the pretext of helping him to update the KYC, the fraudsters made him download and install the Quick Support application, a remote mobile access application which enables one to see your mobile screen.

The fraudsters then asked the senior citizen to type all his ATM card details in an online form and asked him to send Rs 10 as their fees, saying it’s part of the procedure.

The banking details were used by the fraudster to transfer Rs 4 lakh in four transactions from his bank account. The senior citizen on July 26 received a phone call from his private bank inquiring about the fraud. He then uninstalled the Quicksupport application and approached the Mahim police station with his bank statement to register an FIR against the unknown accused.