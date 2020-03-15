Mumbai: 71-year-old man dies of suspected COVID-19, test results awaited

A health official sprays disinfectants inside a Nagpur city bus, Saturday. (PTI) A health official sprays disinfectants inside a Nagpur city bus, Saturday. (PTI)

A 71-YEAR-OLD patient died of suspected COVID-19 infection at Buldhana Civil Hospital on Saturday, authorities have confirmed.

“The patient had returned from Saudi Arabia three days ago and had got himself admitted to a private hospital with high fever on Saturday morning. The hospital informed the civil surgeon, who immediately shifted him to the isolation ward of Civil Hospital. But he succumbed on Saturday,” Amravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh said. He, however, added, “We have taken his samples and sent them for tests to Nagpur. We can’t say for sure if he died of coronavirus till we receive the test report, which is expected tomorrow (Sunday).”

“The patient had a history of severe diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailments. We don’t have any idea yet whether he had developed symptoms much earlier,” Singh said. “We have quarantined 14 people who had come in contact with him during and after his return from Saudi Arabia and have put them in the isolation ward. Currently, they have showed no symptoms. But we have taken their samples for tests,” he added.

In another development, four suspected patients, admitted at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) in Nagpur, allegedly left for their homes on Friday night despite being told by doctors to remain at the hospital till the test results came in.

They were traced at their homes on Saturday morning and were asked to return to the hospital. The test results, which came later on Saturday, however, came negative for COVID-19.

Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar confirmed that the four persons have tested negative. “But a complaint has been registered against them at Kotwali police station,” a government press note said.

Kumar said, “The four have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC. We don’t want to punish anyone but if necessary precautions are not taken, we will not hesitate to take action.” The section pertains to disobedience towards order issued by public servant.

IGGMC Dean Ajay Keoliya said, “Two men and two women had come to us on their own on Friday. Three of them reportedly had come in contact with the first patient who tested positive in the city. One of them is a 19-year-old boy, who studies with the son of the man. We had taken their throat swabs yesterday but their results were expected on Saturday. So, we asked them to stay back at the hospital till the reports were in. But despite our best efforts, they left the hospital around 10.30 pm.”

