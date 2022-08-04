scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Mumbai: 709 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 1,400 crore seized, 5 arrested

The police said one the accused had studied organic chemistry and used his knowledge to cook mephedrone, and supplied it to their clientele whom he contacted using social media platforms.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 2:30:47 pm
The police said two people were already arrested from the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. (Representational/file)

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police said it has arrested three more people in connection with a drugs case registered in March and seized from them 709 kg mephedrone, worth Rs 1,403 crore as per international valuation of narcotics. With it, the total number of arrests in this case reached five.

Deputy commissioner of police, ANC, Datta Nalawade said that one of the accused had studied organic chemistry and used his knowledge to cook mephedrone, and supplied it to their clientele whom he contacted using social media platforms.

The police said two people were already arrested from the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road in connection with the case registered by the ANC Worli unit in March. Based on their interrogation, the police found a woman was involved in supplying the mephedrone and they were on the lookout for her.

On July 27, the woman was tracked down and arrested. Based on her interrogation, another accused was arrested on August 2. The police then interrogated all the four accused together and found that they had procured the narcotic from a fifth person.

“We arrested the fifth person and during his interrogation, it came to light that he had studied organic chemistry. He would use his knowledge of chemistry to cook chemicals to make mephedrone. To hide his identity, he also made accounts in various names on social media platforms,” Nalawade said.

His interrogation led the police to a place in Nallasopara from where the ANC seized the mephedrone Wednesday. The police are now trying to find out the spot where the accused prepared the narcotic.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:30:47 pm

