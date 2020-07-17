Mumbai: 70-yr-old duped by woman he was planning to marry

On July 9, he went to MHB police station and recorded his statement following which a case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. (Representational) On July 9, he went to MHB police station and recorded his statement following which a case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. (Representational)

A 70-year-old man, planning to remarry, was duped of valuables worth Rs 28 lakh allegedly by his prospective bride, the police said.

The incident took place in August 2019 but a case was registered recently as the man had suffered a heart attack after the incident and was recuperating.

According to the police, the man lost his wife in February 2018. One of his friend advised him to remarry and even suggested a woman who was divorced with a 21-year-old daughter. “The two then got in touch. Later, to finalise their wedding, the woman told him she would come down to Mumbai along with her parents, daughter and brother,” said an officer from MHB police station. The woman’s family stayed at his home in Borivali. “He even gave the woman a set of house keys,” the officer said.

On the woman’s suggestion, her family and the 70-year-old went to Jaipur on August 8, 2019 for a registry marriage. “We both submitted affidavit, declaration and accompanying documents but we could only get a date for marriage after 30 days. So instead of staying there for a month, I decided to come back,” said the complainant in his statement to police.

On reaching home, the septuagenarian couldn’t find documents of his property and when he checked the cupboard in the bedroom, where the woman’s family was staying, he found all gold ornaments and other valuables missing. The septuagenarian then tried contacting the woman but as she did not answer or called back, the man tried calling her daughter. She too did not respond.

He lodged a complaint at MHB police station and went to Jaipur. As he couldn’t locate the woman or her family members, he went to court and withdrew the marriage application. “I was very upset about what had happened to me. I was stressed suffered a minor heart attack. My friend rushed me to a hospital there. After a few days I was discharged and came to Mumbai,” he told the police.

After the septuagenarian’s health deteriorated, he was again admitted in hospital. On July 9, he went to MHB police station and recorded his statement following which a case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

