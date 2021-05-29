Mumbai: 70-year-old woman was killed after offering food to accused

The main accused, Imran Malik (24) and Deepali Raut (36), resided in the same area where the deceased lived.

Despite her kindness, a 70-year-old woman in Bhandup was murdered at her chawl last month. The murder took place on April 16 and one of the two accused was arrested by the Bhandup police nearly 40 days later.

The police said the accused had killed Ratanben Jain when she called him to offer food. The two accused were produced before a local court on Friday and remanded in police custody.

DCP (zone VII) Prashant Kadam said they questioned nearly 1,000 people to solve the case. The main accused, Imran Malik (24) and Deepali Raut (36), resided in the same area where the deceased lived.

Malik would come to Jain’s residence to pay his rent as she was friends with the owner of the house where Malik stayed.

Over a period of time, Malik started helping Jain, who used to stay alone after her husband’s death in 1993, by getting things for her, such as grocery during lockdown. She had two daughters, both of whom were married.

Jain also helped him by giving him food occasionally. On April 14, when the murder took place, Malik had gone to Jain’s residence to get rice.

“Malik and Raut were in a live-in relationship. An hour before the murder, they had discussed ways of getting money since they were facing financial hardships. Malik went to Jain’s residence with a plan to murder her and flee with the cash and jewellery,” an officer said.

He added, “However, once at her place, he decided to drop his plan after she gave him rice. As he was leaving, Jain called Malik back to give him some dal. At this point, he changed his mind and killed her with the chopper,” the officer added.

After the incident came to light, the Bhandup police registered a murder case and began investigations. The local crime branch had conducted parallel investigations.

Malik also pretended to help the police with the investigation and thereby knew where the probe had reached. After over a month, when the case was not solved, the police decided to start recording statements again.

They eventually found that Malik had left Mumbai and his mobile too was switched off. They questioned Raut. Eventually, she broke down and confessed that Malik had committed the murder.

A police team was then sent to Uttar Pradesh from where Malik was arrested. Later, Raut too was placed under arrest after it came to light that she knew about the incident and was involved in selling the stolen jewellery.