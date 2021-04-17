Mumbai: 70-year-old woman found dead in Bhandup; probe on

As per the daughter’s statement, jewellery worn by her mother, including a gold chain and other valuables worth over Rs 3 lakh, is missing from the house.

A 70-year-old woman was killed at her Bhandup residence on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as Ratan Jain, was found with her throat slit in her room in a chawl at Fugawala compound area of Bhandup.

Police suspect robbery to be the motive as some jewellery is missing from the house.

Senior Inspector of Bhandup Police Sham Shinde said around noon on Friday, a domestic help had come to the Jain’s residence and found the body. The domestic help then contacted the victim’s daughter, who lives in Girgaum.

“The victim’s husband passed away a few years ago. She used to stay alone at the house after her daughter got married,” Shinde said.

As per the daughter’s statement, jewellery worn by her mother, including a gold chain and other valuables worth over Rs 3 lakh, is missing from the house.

Along with murder charges, the police have also added sections pertaining to robbery. Besides the local Bhandup Police, the crime branch is also investigating the case.

An officer said they will check the CCTV camera footage of the area to find out who had entered the chawl in the hours preceding her death.