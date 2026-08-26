Booked for drunk driving, probe finds 70-year-old Mumbai man had suffered stroke

Kadam was brought to the police station for the breathalyzer test. (Gemini-generated image)

A 70-year-old Andheri man booked by the Versova Police for drunk driving after a minor road accident was not under the influence of alcohol, according to the police. The man, identified as Sharad Kadam, who had appeared unwell and struggled to speak when police detained him, had in fact suffered a stroke, raising questions about why he remained at the police station for several hours before receiving treatment for his medical condition.

Kadam was booked on July 25 after his WagonR allegedly brushed against a Thar SUV driven by a woman veterinarian and another car near Seven Bungalows in Andheri.

He was taken to the Versova police station, and traffic personnel were called to run a test on him to determine if he was driving under the influence. When he couldn’t blow into the device after multiple attempts, the traffic personnel left without submitting a report, a police officer said.